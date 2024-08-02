Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Moderate Buy

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 295,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

