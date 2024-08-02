Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.