Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,862 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BBD opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

