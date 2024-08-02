Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

