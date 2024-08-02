Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $24,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 84.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 63,711 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 102.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

