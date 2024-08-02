Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $24,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BCV stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
