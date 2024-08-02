Bank of America Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $60.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

