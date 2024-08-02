Bank of America Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $278.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $288.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.64.

Shares of MCD opened at $265.40 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average is $273.05. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

