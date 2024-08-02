Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.57

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $8.38. Bankinter shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 367 shares.

Bankinter Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

