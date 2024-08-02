Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Purchases $67,075.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin D. Leitao bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $67,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $26.63 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $210.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

