Barclays Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $32.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

