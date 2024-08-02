Barclays Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $347.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $314.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $342.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $372.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

