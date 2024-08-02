Barclays Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to “Strong-Buy”

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

