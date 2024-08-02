Barclays Upgrades Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) to Strong-Buy

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

