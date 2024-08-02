Barrington Research Increases American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $24.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APEI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Public Education by 97.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

