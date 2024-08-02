Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.