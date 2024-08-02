Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.07

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.07 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.38). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.35), with a volume of 399,282 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 158 ($2.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £163.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.