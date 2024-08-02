Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) PT Raised to $46.00 at Lake Street Capital

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE:BHE opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

