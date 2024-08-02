Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.69, but opened at $44.32. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 10,234 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

