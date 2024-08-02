Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s current price.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Denny’s Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

