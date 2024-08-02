Benjamin Hohl Sells 5,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $140,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $75,210.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $95,922.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $98,515.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

ELVN opened at $24.70 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

