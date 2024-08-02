Berenberg Bank Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 870

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 830 ($10.68) to GBX 870 ($11.19) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 800 ($10.29).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 658.50 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 680.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 650.76. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 725.20 ($9.33). The company has a market cap of £123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($246,706.80). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

