Berry (BRY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berry Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $498.57 million, a PE ratio of 648.00 and a beta of 1.77. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

