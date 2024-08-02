Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BERY opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Profile



Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

