Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
BWMX opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.28.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 75.98%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.
