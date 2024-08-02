Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $10.65 on Friday. Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,095 shares of company stock worth $649,537. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond by 2.4% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

