Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYON. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Beyond Price Performance

Beyond stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $487.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.70. Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $649,537. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $33,599,000. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the second quarter valued at $4,201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter valued at $1,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

