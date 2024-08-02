Beyond (NYSE:BYON) PT Lowered to $14.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Beyond alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beyond

Beyond Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,095 shares of company stock worth $649,537 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.