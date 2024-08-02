Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beyond traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 523043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 45,095 shares of company stock worth $649,537 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $487.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

