Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $55.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Biohaven by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

