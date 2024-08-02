BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

