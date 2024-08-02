Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.67

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as high as C$6.00. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 1,030,972 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.67.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. Also, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.