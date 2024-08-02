BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Acquires 50,000 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($57,189.54).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

