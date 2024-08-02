BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Acquires 50,000 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($57,189.54).
BKI Investment Stock Performance
BKI Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.
About BKI Investment
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BKI Investment
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.