Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 10%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 552,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 820,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Blackbird Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.96.

Insider Activity at Blackbird

In related news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($8,124.16). 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

See Also

