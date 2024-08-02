BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.39

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $11.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 85,674 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.