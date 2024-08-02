Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.45. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 52,884 shares traded.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.