Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.45. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 52,884 shares traded.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
