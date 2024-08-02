Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.7 %

Apple stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.