Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blueprint Medicines

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.