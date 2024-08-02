Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,912,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.