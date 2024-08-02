B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $509.84

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 509.84 ($6.56) and traded as low as GBX 457.70 ($5.89). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 459.10 ($5.91), with a volume of 1,577,894 shares traded.

BME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.72) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.89) to GBX 525 ($6.75) in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.49) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 577 ($7.42).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 509.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Hounaïda Lasry purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,021.87). Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

