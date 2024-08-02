BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $286.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $311.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.58.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.