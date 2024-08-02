BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.55. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 181,437 shares traded.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
