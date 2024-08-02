BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.55. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 181,437 shares traded.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

