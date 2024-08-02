Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

