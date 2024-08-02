Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,200.00 at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2024 earnings at $36.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $176.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,664.18 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,881.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,690.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 178.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

