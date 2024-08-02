Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLX shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$34.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

