BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 216,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.