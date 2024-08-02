Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.83

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.83 and traded as high as C$16.69. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 37,675 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.49%.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.
