Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.