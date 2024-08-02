Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $517,579.96 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90.

On Monday, June 3rd, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.