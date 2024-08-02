Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading Up 12%

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) were up 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 416,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,094,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Bowleven Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.