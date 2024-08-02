BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $39.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BP opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BP by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.